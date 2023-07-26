Left Menu

Motion against violence in Manipur to be tabled in WB assembly on July 31

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:22 IST
Motion against violence in Manipur to be tabled in WB assembly on July 31
  • Country:
  • India

A motion to discuss and condemn the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has left more than 160 people dead, will be tabled in the West Bengal assembly on July 31, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said.

The decision to table a motion in the assembly was made earlier this week at an ''all-party meeting'' which the opposition BJP chose to boycott.

On Wednesday, during the Business Advisory (BA) committee meeting, it was decided that the motion will be tabled on July 31.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has blamed the ''divisive'' policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Manipur for the ethnic strife in the northeastern state, will be one of the speakers on the motion.

''The motion will be tabled in the assembly on Monday. We will discuss the situation in Manipur and the humanitarian crisis the northeastern state is facing,'' he told reporters.

Speaking on the proposal, Chattopadhyay said the entire country is terrified and upset with the torture and violence the women and children in Manipur are facing.

''This country belongs to everybody. The role of the central government is unfortunate. As members of the West Bengal Assembly, we will discuss and register our protest,'' he said.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In West Bengal, the opposition BJP, which has been boycotting all-party meetings and meets of the business advisory committee for the last few sessions, said its members would oppose any discussion on Manipur in the assembly.

The BJP said it wants to discuss the violence in the recently held panchayat polls that left several people dead and atrocities against women in the state.

''The state government is trying to divert attention from the atrocities against women in West Bengal. We want a discussion on this issue but are not allowed,'' BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023