ECOWAS condemns Niger coup attempt, calls for president to be freed
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:27 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
West Africa's main regional and economic bloc ECOWAS on Wednesday said it was concerned about an attempted coup in Niger and called on the coup plotters to free President Mohamed Bazoum, after security sources said members of the presidential guard were holding Bazoum inside his palace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohamed Bazoum
- West Africa's
- Niger
- Bazoum
Advertisement