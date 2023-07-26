Uddhav’s criticism of NDA example of extreme sorrow of one losing power: Mungantiwar

Maharashtra forest minister and senior state BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for targeting the National Democratic Alliance and said his criticism is an example of "extreme sorrow" of one losing power.

He said the Congress, the Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar cannot come to power in the state.

"This (Thackeray's criticism) is an example of how words describe extreme sorrow of one losing power," Mungantiwar said.

In an interview with his party mouthpiece Samanna's editor Sanjay Raut, former chief minister Thackeray took a dig at the BJP and said the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and the CBI are the "only three strong parties" in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Leaders of 38 parties, part of the NDA, met in Delhi last week.

On the same day, 26 opposition parties, including the Sena (UBT), met in Bengaluru and a proposal was unanimously adopted to name their coalition as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"If you remove NDA from INDIA, then only I remain. The opposition politics revolves around I, which means they are power-hungry. They have nothing to do with people and their family means country and country is not a family to them," Mungantiwar said.

