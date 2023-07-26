Uddhav’s criticism of NDA example of extreme sorrow of one losing power: Mungantiwar
The opposition politics revolves around I, which means they are power-hungry.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra forest minister and senior state BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for targeting the National Democratic Alliance and said his criticism is an example of "extreme sorrow" of one losing power.
He said the Congress, the Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar cannot come to power in the state.
"This (Thackeray's criticism) is an example of how words describe extreme sorrow of one losing power," Mungantiwar said.
In an interview with his party mouthpiece Samanna's editor Sanjay Raut, former chief minister Thackeray took a dig at the BJP and said the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax department and the CBI are the "only three strong parties" in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Leaders of 38 parties, part of the NDA, met in Delhi last week.
On the same day, 26 opposition parties, including the Sena (UBT), met in Bengaluru and a proposal was unanimously adopted to name their coalition as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
"If you remove NDA from INDIA, then only I remain. The opposition politics revolves around I, which means they are power-hungry. They have nothing to do with people and their family means country and country is not a family to them," Mungantiwar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maha: BJP workers stage protest against Thackeray over ‘taint’ jibe for Fadnavis
Gang hijacks truck laden with about 2.5 tonnes of tomato near Bengaluru
Gang hijacks truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomato near Bengaluru
Bawankule: If Thackeray keeps insulting Fadnavis and Shah, it might create law and order problems
100 people killed in accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in less than 4 months, says Minister Parameshwara