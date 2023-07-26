Monsoon session of UP Assembly to begin on August 7

Left Menu

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 7, a senior official said on Wednesday.The governor has summoned the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11 am on Monday, August 7, for its second session of 2023, Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:38 IST
The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 7, a senior official said on Wednesday.

''The governor has summoned the 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11 am on Monday, August 7, for its second session of 2023,'' Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said. According to sources, the session will be short and is likely to continue till August 11.

The number of sittings will be decided by a business advisory committee that will meet after the dates are declared.

The session is likely to witness the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which contested the assembly elections in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, with the BJP after it joined the NDA. The party has six MLAs.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 2022 assembly polls while its allies -- the NISHAD Party and Apna Dal (Sonelal) won six and 12, respectively. The Samajwadi Party had won 111 seats while its other ally -- the Rashtriya Lok Dal -- had won eight seats in the 403-member House.

