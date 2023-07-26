Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:41 IST
Political parties should focus on promoting peace, harmony in Manipur: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday called on political parties to avoid playing politics to pit communities against each other in Manipur, emphasising on the need to restore peace and communal harmony in the violence-hit state.

He also said the people of Jammu and Kashmir want that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan should be freed from the illegal occupation of the neighbouring country.

''I want to urge all political parties not to play politics aimed at inciting, dividing and pitting two communities against each other in Manipur. They should focus on promoting peace, harmony and prosperity in the region,'' Kumar said during a programme of the Gujjar community here.

Responding to the demand of the opposition that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement on the Manipur violence in Parliament, Kumar said political parties should offer their suggestions to ensure peace in the state.

''If the political parties have any suggestion, they should come forward with it to ensure peace in the region,'' he said.

''I feel it is shameful that if two communities fight each other. It should not happen. Two communities should live peacefully with each other and make Manipur the best place to live,'' the RSS leader said.

About taking back PoK from Pakistan, Kumar said, ''It (the demand) is being raised from time to time. The people of PoJK are unhappy with Pakistan, so they keep looking towards India. Today, we have given a message from here to the people that we stand by them in their difficult times.

On reservation for 'Paharis' under the Scheduled Tribe category in Jammu and Kashmir, Kumar said the central government is committed to ensure justice for all sections of the society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

