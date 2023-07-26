Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Governor, CM take part in wreath-laying ceremonies to mark Kargil victory

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Wreath-laying ceremonies were held across Uttarakhand on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of Kargil victory.

Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid wreaths to pay homage to Kargil martyrs at different programmes in Dehradun.

The Governor laid the wreath at the Shaurya Sthal War Memorial to pay tribute to the Kargil War heroes.

He also met the Kargil War heroes, their families and dependents.

Chief Minister Dhami and state Sainik Welfare minister Ganesh Joshi also laid wreaths at the martyrs memorial at Gandhi Park to pay homage to the soldiers who died fighting for the country during the Kargil War.

He also honoured war widows on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said 75 brave soldiers from Uttarakhand had laid down their lives in the Kargil War which showed the valour of India's soldiers to the world.

He also announced that one additional soldiers welfare office each will be opened in Dehradun and Pithoragarh.

He said he felt a special connect with the armed forces as his father was also a soldier and he grew up listening to stories about the valour of India's soldiers.

A wreath-laying ceremony was also held at Shaheed Vatika near Chandak hill in the border district of Pithoragarh from where four brave soldiers sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi, zila panchayat chairperson Deepika and Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal were among those who laid wreaths at Sahid Vatika.

Four jawans -- Johar Singh, Kishan Singh, Girish Singh and Kundal Singh -- from the district laid down their lives in the Kargil War with Pakistan in 1999,'' said district ex servicemen welfare officer CB Pun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

