Crow hovering over Raghav Chadha's head: 'Jhooth bole kauwa kaate', says BJP; he responds with couplet

Hope you are in good health. Quote tweeting the Delhi BJPs post calling him a liar, Chadha used the popular couplet Ramchandra keh gaye Siya se aisa kalyug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kauwa moti khayega Lord Ram had told Sita there will such an age of darkness when geese will eat grains and crows pearls and said Had only heard till now but saw today. In another tweet targeting him, the Delhi BJP shared a video of Chadha from a press conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Photographs of a crow hovering over the head of AAP MP Raghav Chadha while he was speaking on the phone outside Parliament led to an exchange of jibes between the party and the BJP on Wednesday. The Delhi BJP shared the pictures and used the popular Hindi catchphrase 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate' (one who lies will be pecked by a crow) to tweet: ''Till now, we had only heard about it but today we saw how a crow bit a liar.'' Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga also sarcastically said in a tweet in Hindi: ''Deeply saddened by the news of attack by crow on Honorable MP @raghav_chadha ji. Hope you are in good health.'' Quote tweeting the Delhi BJP's post calling him a liar, Chadha used the popular couplet 'Ramchandra keh gaye Siya se aisa kalyug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kauwa moti khayega (Lord Ram had told Sita there will such an age of darkness when geese will eat grains and crows pearls) and said: ''Had only heard till now but saw today.'' In another tweet targeting him, the Delhi BJP shared a video of Chadha from a press conference. In the video, he is heard saying that the AAP is a hardcore honest party and Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest. Tagging Chadha, the BJP said, ''@Raghav_chadha Why do you lie so much?''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

