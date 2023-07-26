TMC's women wing takes out protest rally against Manipur violence

Left Menu

Updated: 26-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:25 IST
The women's wing of the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday brought out a protest rally in Kolkata, protesting the ethnic strife and atrocities against women in Manipur, while blaming the BJP-led governments in the northeastern state and the Centre for the violence.

The protest rally was held in Gariahat area of south Kolkata under the leadership of Trinamool Mahila Congress state chief and minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. TMC MP from South Kolkata, Mala Roy, and other party leaders also participated in the march. With black ribbons wrapped around their foreheads, the TMC women activists, carrying posters and placards, raised slogans against the BJP.

''The BJP-led governments in Manipur and the Centre are responsible for the ongoing crisis in the northeastern state. The BJP's slogan 'Beti Bachao' (save daughters) contradicts its true intentions, which is 'Beti Jalao' (burn daughters). They are doing it in Manipur and other parts of the country,'' Bhattacharya said. She said the TMC women's wing will organise protest rallies in various parts of the state next month over the issue.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has alleged that ''divisive'' policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Manipur have led to ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

Reacting to the protest rally, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC should first hold a rally to protest the ''ongoing atrocities against women in the state''.

''Why are they silent on atrocities against women in West Bengal? It is a regular affair in our state as the law and order has completely collapsed here,'' he said.

A viral video from May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur renewed the national attention on Manipur, where violence broke out nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

