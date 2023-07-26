Congress issues whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs for tomorrow 

The Congress party issued a three-line whip for its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. "Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, i.e. Thursday, July 27, 2023," Congress stated on Wednesday.

It further said that, "All members of Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11:00 A.M. onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday, July 27, 2023 without fail and support the Party stand." "This may be treated as most important," it said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance. After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion. He admitted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion was taken at a meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance parties held on Tuesday. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the government is "ready" for every situation."Let the No Confidence Motion come, Government is ready for every situation. We do want a discussion on Manipur...Before the commencement of the session, they wanted a discussion. When we agreed, they brought up the issue of Rules. When we reached an agreement on Rules, they brought in the new issue that the PM come and initiate discussion. I think these are all excuses..." Meghwal told ANI.

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20. The opposition parties have also urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to revoke the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP member was suspended on Monday for “repeatedly violating” directions of the Chair.

Twenty-six opposition parties have named their alliance I.N.D.I.A. The two Houses have witnessed repeated adjournments over opposition demands. (ANI)

