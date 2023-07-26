Left Menu

AAP leaders call on former PM Deve Gowda seeking support to defeat Delhi ordinance

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:46 IST
AAP leaders call on former PM Deve Gowda seeking support to defeat Delhi ordinance
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday called on former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda and appealed to him to fight against the Delhi ordinance.

The party leaders in Karnataka led by their state president H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, called on Gowda, who is an Upper House member, in an attempt to shore up support from non-BJP political parties to defeat the Delhi ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. They requested him to oppose the ordinance issued against the Delhi state government to save democracy, the Constitution and the federal system of the country.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on giving the Delhi government control of the services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Transfers and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74 pc to Rs 28.9 crore

 India
4
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023