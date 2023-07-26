Left Menu

My question on Manipur violence in RS rejected by govt, exposes real face of BJP: Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said his question on the Manipur violence in the Rajya Sabha was rejected on the ground that it is not the primary concern of the central government and this exposes the real face of the BJP.This reply by the government exposes the fake claims of peace and security.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said his question on the Manipur violence in the Rajya Sabha was rejected on the ground that it is ''not the primary concern'' of the central government and this ''exposes'' the real face of the BJP.

''This reply by the government exposes the fake claims of peace and security. What is stopping them from giving answers on Manipur,'' he said on Twitter while sharing his question.

He said he had filed a question to solicit an answer from the Ministry of Home Affairs over Manipur Violence.

''My question was rejected on the ground that it is not primarily the concern of the Government of India and it is on a a matter which is under adjudication by a court of law.

''This exposes the real face of BJP. Is Manipur not a responsibility of Central Government?'' he also asked.

''How can they drag their feet on the issue of Manipur Violence and deny their responsibility under Article 355? Also, if sub judice matters can't be discussed, how can you bring an illegal ordinance on Delhi,'' the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said.

Chadha in his question has sought details of incidents of crime in Manipur during the violent clashes and how many people were injured and died in them.

The Opposition has been demanding answers from the prime minister in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Manipur violence. It has been seeking a discussion in Parliament on the Manipur violence under rule 267.

