Sikh leaders thank PM Modi over summons to '84 riot accused Jagdish Tytler

Sikh political leaders thanked the Prime Minister and Union Home minister on Wednesday over a city court summoning Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with a 1984 riots case in which three persons were killed.The court summoned Tytler on August 5 in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, taking cognizance of a CBI charge sheet filed in the case.We are grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah who pursued the case and investigation was conducted by the CBI properly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:02 IST
Sikh political leaders thanked the Prime Minister and Union Home minister on Wednesday over a city court summoning Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with a 1984 riots case in which three persons were killed.

The court summoned Tytler on August 5 in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, taking cognizance of a CBI charge sheet filed in the case.

''We are grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah who pursued the case and investigation was conducted by the CBI properly. After 39 years we can see a ray of hope now. Its some relief for us. Tytler's time has ended,'' said BJP leader Sardar RP Singh.

It was claimed by the CBI in its charge sheet that Tytler ''incited, instigated and provoked'' the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984.

Another BJP Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the accused in 1984 anti sikh riots not only ''protected'' by the Congress but also promoted to higher posts in the party and government.

''All along these years, the butchers of humanity were saved because there were Congress governments at the helm who not only protected them but also ordered investigating agencies to not to take a step against them,'' Sirsa charged.

It's only due to the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah that the investigating agencies probed matters against Congress leaders, he said.

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmit Singh Kalka said that the court summons issued against Tytler was a big victory for the Sikhs.

''We will ensure that Tytler is is sent behind the bars,'' said a joint statement issued by Kalka and DSGMC general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon.

They also thanked advocate HS Phoolka and the legal team of DSGMC saying their struggle has led to the summoning of Tytler by the court.

