Left Menu

Uddhav praises his ex-cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar, says he works honestly

In the Shinde-led government too, the rebel NCP leader has been entrusted with the finance and planning department.He Ajit Pawar works honestly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:03 IST
Uddhav praises his ex-cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar, says he works honestly
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray has praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as an honest and able administrator and said he handled his departments very well when he was part of the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Thackeray, who headed the MVA government (November 2019 to June 2022), had met Pawar at his office here last week after the latter joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as a deputy chief minister on July 2 following a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pawar was deputy chief minister in the Thackeray cabinet and handled the key finance department, among others. In the Shinde-led government too, the rebel NCP leader has been entrusted with the finance and planning department.

“He (Ajit Pawar) works honestly. He handled administration and his department well (under MVA regime). And I thought in the existing quackery (apparently referring to the Shinde government) if something good can be done by this man,” the former CM said in an interview whose first part was published in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Wednesday.

During the last week's meeting, Thackeray had asked Pawar to do good work for people as he now has the keys to the treasury in his role as the state finance minister.

The Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) is part of the opposition alliance MVA which also comprises the Congress and the NCP faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023