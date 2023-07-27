Panchayat Conference welcomes announcement of Panchayat elections in J-K

All Jammu And Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) president Anil Sharma on Wednesday welcomed the statement of State election Commissioner B R Sharma on holding panchayat elections in November this year.

''State Election Commissioner B R Sharma said that Panchayat elections will be held in the months of November and December. We welcome this step,'' Sharma said.

He, however, appealed that elections in Jammu and Kashmir for all three tiers of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should be held simultaneously.

''The panchayat elections should be held with DDC elections now or both should be held in December 2025,'' he added.

Sharma also said the delimitation in Panchayat wards should be done in JK.

