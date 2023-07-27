Left Menu

Panchayat Conference welcomes announcement of Panchayat elections in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:04 IST
Panchayat Conference welcomes announcement of Panchayat elections in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

All Jammu And Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) president Anil Sharma on Wednesday welcomed the statement of State election Commissioner B R Sharma on holding panchayat elections in November this year.

''State Election Commissioner B R Sharma said that Panchayat elections will be held in the months of November and December. We welcome this step,'' Sharma said.

He, however, appealed that elections in Jammu and Kashmir for all three tiers of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) should be held simultaneously.

''The panchayat elections should be held with DDC elections now or both should be held in December 2025,'' he added.

Sharma also said the delimitation in Panchayat wards should be done in JK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023