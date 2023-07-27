Left Menu

"PM Modi should come to Parliament and speak on Manipur issue": AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. 

AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. Sanjay Singh said that the opposition is demanding answers from PM Modi on the situation in Manipur but the PM is busy comparing I.N.D.I.A alliance with terrorist organizations.

"Today is the fourth day of team INDIA's protest and we have been demanding that PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak on the Manipur issue. Manipur is burning and people are residing in relief camps. But PM Modi is comparing INDIA with terrorist groups and saying that he would come to power in 2024. He should at least show some sensitivity," Sanjay Singh said. Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repeatedly violating" the Chair's directives. The Chairman first named Sanjay Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from

Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue. Earlier Dhankhar had last week cautioned Sanjay Singh, saying that he will be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace the Centre's ordinance for control over services in Delhi.

Singh has protested against his suspension in Parliament premises and has received support from other parties of the I.N.D.I.A. block. (ANI)

