The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party is set to hold its first state conference after Edappadi Palaniswami was sworn in as general secretary of the party on August 20th in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. According to AIADMK leader R Kamaraj, this conference will be a turning point for the party and is expected to attract more than 20 lakh AIADMK workers.

Palaniswami will also decide on inviting alliance parties to the meeting. The conference is being held in a bid to confirm the return of the late former CM Jayalalithaa's rule and galvanise party workers. AIADMK leader R Kamaraj said on Wednesday said, "This conference will be a turning point for AIADMK. This conference is going to be held in a manner that confirms the return of the late former CM Jayalalithaa's rule. We expect more than 20 lakh AIADMK workers to attend this meeting. Edappadi K Palaniswami will also decide on inviting alliance parties for this meeting."

Meanwhile, earlier on July 20, AIAMDK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said that he believes that the NDA coalition will take home about 330 seats in the next parliamentary elections. While speaking to the media about the NDA meeting in Delhi, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami stated that the NDA operated admirably throughout the nine years that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country's administration and that it gave India international respect. (ANI)

