"PMO removed my pre-scheduled address...": CM Gehlot ahead of PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan  

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the PMO has removed his pre-scheduled address from the program in Sikar. CM Gehlot said that he is welcoming Prime Minister Modi through his tweet as his address for the event has been removed from the event.

In this regard, CM Gehlot took to Twitter and said in Hindi, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Today you are visiting Rajasthan. Your office PMO has removed my pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, so I will not be able to welcome you through speech, so I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet." Responding to the tweet by CM Gehlot, the Prime Minister office (PMO) said that Rajasthan CMO informed them that Ashok Gehlot will not be able to join the programme adding that he is most welcome to join today's programme.

"Ashok Gehlot Ji, in accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. During PM Narendra Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today's programme," PMO tweeted. "Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," it added.

CM Gehlot further demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Central Government should take a decision on the caste census in Rajasthan. "The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for a caste census. The Central Government should take a decision on this without any delay," he further tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27-28.

"On Thursday at 11:15 am, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Sikar, Rajasthan," an official statement said. Prime Minister Modi will leave for Rajkot in Gujarat after his scheduled programme in Sikar. (ANI)

