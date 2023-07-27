I possibly always use Gandhi Diary: Cong leader Dharmendra Rathore over Gudha's 'red diary' claim

''I possibly always use Gandhi Diary,'' said Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore on Wednesday, days after sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claimed that he retrieved the 'red diary' during a raid by the ED and Income Tax Department at Rathore's home in 2020.

Gudha had claimed that the 'red diary' held details of financial irregularities damning the Ashok Gehlot government. He was sacked as minister on Friday hours after questioning the Congress government's performance in reining in crimes against women.

Reacting to the allegation, Rathore, who is the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman, said, ''I possibly always use Gandhi Diary and write my daily routine in it.'' ''Income tax department officials had taken three diaries from my residence, which had such Gandhi Diaries. It is mentioned in their record,'' he said.

The BJP tried toppling the government in Rajasthan on the lines of Madhya Pradesh. As a part of the conspiracy, central agencies raided Congress leaders, state institutions and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother, Rathore claimed.

''I remember that Gudha had come to my residence during the entire episode, but he never spoke about any red diary,'' he said, adding that his family had a long relationship with Gudha. He claimed that many people had cautioned him about Gudha not being trustworthy but he never cared about it.

''I could not understand that a conspiracy has been going on. Today, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is surprisingly praising Gudha, had once said that he is like a rolling stone,'' Rathore said.

He alleged that the statements by Gudha and BJP leaders inside and outside the Assembly ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rajasthan were part of an ''unsuccessful conspiracy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)