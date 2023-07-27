Niger president says democracy will be saved following coup
Reuters | Niamey | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:11 IST
- Country:
- Niger
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, toppled in a military coup, said on Thursday on social media platform X that "hard-won gains will be safeguarded" and that Nigeriens who love democracy will see to it.
The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niger
- Mohamed Bazoum
- Nigeriens
- democrats
- Hassoumi Massoudou
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter owes ex-employees $500 mln in severance, lawsuit claims
In Nigeria, UN deputy chief and Malala champion girls’ right to education
Twitter seeks end to US oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Nigerian judge says central bank chief must be released or charged
Fame-crazed Nigerians sing and cook their way to the record book