Left Menu

What kind of 'INDIA' are you: Jaishankar jabs opposition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:58 IST
What kind of 'INDIA' are you: Jaishankar jabs opposition
EAM S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assailed the Opposition on Thursday for disrupting his statement in Rajya Sabha, saying they claim to be 'INDIA', the name of their alliance, but if they are not prepared to listen about India's national interests then what kind of India are they.

Jaishankar spoke suo moto in the House to brief members about the successes of India's foreign policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits abroad amid continuous disruption by opposition members in the House.

He said it was extremely unfortunate that the opposition had prioritised ''partisan politics'', describing it as a very state of affairs.

It is not just a government's achievement but an achievement for the country, he said.

Noting that India's president and prime minister have received the highest honours from other countries, he said, ''If you cannot respect the president, cannot respect the vice president, cannot respect the prime minister, if you won't allow the foreign minister to make a statement in the House; then it's a very sorry state of affairs.'' In matters of national interests, politics should be set aside, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023