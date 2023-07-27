Left Menu

Fadnavis assures action against Twitter handle posting offensive remarks against Phule; appeals to home buyers to visit RERA website

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:12 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday told the legislative assembly that the police are in touch with Twitter India to identify those behind a handle that posted derogatory remarks against Savitribai Phule.

Fadnavis said the police have filed cases against the Twitter handle @bharadwajspeaks and digital platforms Indic Tales and Hindu Post that allegedly published derogatory articles about the 19th-century social reformer.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, was responding to a question by NCP’s Jitendra Awhad during Question Hour.

He said the police are awaiting a reply from Twitter India and action will be taken after the identity of those behind the handle is established. However, Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat took strong objection to Fadnavis’s reply. He asked, “What did Rahul Gandhi say that he was given a two-year jail sentence and why such non-action now?” Thorat was referring to Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in March in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark which subsequently led to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member.

The opposition staged a walkout in protest against Fadnavis’s reply. Condemning the opposition’s stand, the deputy CM said there can be no politics over the respect and dignity of an icon like Savitribai Phule. In response to another question on illegal buildings in Dombivali, a township on Mumbai's outskirts, being claimed as structures certified by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Fadnavis appealed to home buyers to visit the RERA website to check if the building they wish to book their homes in is certified and not get swayed by advertisements.

