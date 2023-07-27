Left Menu

Cong accuses Piyush Goyal of instructing BJP MPs to obstruct Kharge's speech in Rajya Sabha

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal instructed BJP MPs to obstruct Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking in the House and accused the saffron party of crossing all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament.Kharge could not speak in the upper house due to sloganeering after the External Affairs ministers statement on Indias foreign policy developments.Both treasury benches and the opposition were raising slogans due to which Kharge could not make his point.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:31 IST
Cong accuses Piyush Goyal of instructing BJP MPs to obstruct Kharge's speech in Rajya Sabha
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal instructed BJP MPs to obstruct Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking in the House and accused the saffron party of crossing all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament.

Kharge could not speak in the upper house due to sloganeering after the External Affairs minister's statement on India's foreign policy developments.

Both treasury benches and the opposition were raising slogans due to which Kharge could not make his point. Following the uproar, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, ''BJP continues to cross all limits of decency and decorum in Parliament.'' ''Today morning no less than the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal actively instigated BJP MPs who then obstructed Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge ji from speaking in the Rajya Sabha to raise INDIA's demands for PM's statement on Manipur and for a discussion on it thereafter,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023