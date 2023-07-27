Red Diary has Congress' black deed: PM Modi's sharp attack on Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress government in his rally in Sikar. The Prime Minister accused the state government of corruption and being complicit in the leak of examination papers. In his speech the Prime Minister made a reference to the 'Red Diary' that recently expelled minister Rajinder Gudha claimed held details of the Gehlot government's corruption.

PM Modi said, "The Congress has only run a shop of thieves and market of lies in Rajasthan in the name of running government. The latest product of this is the 'Red Diary' of Rajasthan. It is said that in this diary Congress' black deeds are listed". Responding to the charges the Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "I heard that PM gave a speech in Sikar on 'Red Diary'. The position of PM holds dignity. IT, ED and CBI are being misused across the country. Can't they gather information from on the 'Diary' from them? Are they so perturbed? Rajasthan is being targeted, that there is atrocity here, that there is no law & order here. Rajasthan has seen the most number of raids. Elections are due in three months. They are perturbed as they can see people's mood. So, they are levelling baseless allegations. 'Red Diary' is one of them."

Earlier in the day the Chief Minister stayed away from a government program in Sikar where the Prime Minister inaugurated new Medical colleges and transferred 17000 crores to farmer accounts as part of Kisam Samman Nidhi. Ashok Gehlot had claimed that his speech had been cut out of the Prime Minister's program and he wouldn't attend the program. The prime minister's office however clarified saying that the CM had been invited for the program but his office had informed them that he would not attend due to ill health.

Gehlot however stuck to his claims while addressing a news conference saying he was to make a speech via video conferencing which was kept out. He said "Last night my speech was removed from the program; this goes against the grain of the federal system of our democracy. The state and central government has to work together". The Prime Minister is on a two day visit to the state after which he will go to Rajkot, Gujarat. (ANI)

