Left Menu

BJP to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in parts of Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly polls

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh due by the year-end, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has decided to take out Vijay Sankalp Yatra victory resolution march in parts of the state, a party functionary said.These yatras are likely to be taken out in September, but their schedule will be finalised and announced shortly, he said.The decision was taken during the four-hour long meeting of the BJPs core committee chaired by Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah late Wednesday night, the party functionary said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:06 IST
BJP to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in parts of Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

In the run-up to the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh due by the year-end, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' (victory resolution march) in parts of the state, a party functionary said.

These yatras are likely to be taken out in September, but their schedule will be finalised and announced shortly, he said.

The decision was taken during the four-hour long meeting of the BJP's core committee chaired by Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah late Wednesday night, the party functionary said. These yatras would be taken out from Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar and Gwalior and Chitrakoot cities, he said. By taking out the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Ujjain, the party aims to cover the Malwa region, while these exercises in Jabalpur and Sagar are aimed at reaching out to the voters in Mahakoshal and the Bundelkhan regions respectively.

The yatras in Gwalior and Chitrakoot will cover the Chambal and Vindhya regions, the party insiders said. The party plans to rope in its topmost leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda, among others to kick off these yatras, they added. Ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka earlier this year, the BJP took out four such yatras there in March. However, the saffron party failed to retain power in the southern state as the Congress received an overwhelming mandate from the voters. In the past assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had taken out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The last assembly poll in the state, held on November 28, 2018, threw up a hung House with the Congress emerging as the single largest party by winning 114 seats in the 230-member House. The BJP won 109 seats.

The Congress, which came to power in MP after a 15-year gap, formed a coalition government led by Kamal Nath. However, the dispensation collapsed in March 2020 after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned and joined the BJP, paving the way for Chouhan to return as chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023