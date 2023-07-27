Left Menu

BJP-RSS only interested in power, working towards dividing country: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged on Thursday that the BJP-RSS are only interested in power and are working towards dividing the country as they not care about the sorrow and pain of people.Addressing a Youth Congress programme virtually, Gandhi said, The BJP-RSS only want power and can do anything to get power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:50 IST
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Addressing a Youth Congress programme virtually, Gandhi said, ''The BJP-RSS only want power and can do anything to get power. For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the entire country. They don't care about the sorrow and pain of the country.'' Be it Haryana, Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, ''they will sell the entire country as they only want power,'' Gandhi alleged and added that for the Congress, this is the fight.

''On one side, you are sitting and you have love for the country and whenever the country is hurt or its citizens are hurt, you will also get hurt and you will be sad. But they do not have any such feeling in their heart. The RSS-BJP people do not feel any pain. Because they do the work of dividing the country,'' he told the Indian Youth Congress workers.

The Congress shared excerpts of Gandhi's speech on its Twitter handle.

The opposition led by the Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, followed by a full-fledged discussion on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

