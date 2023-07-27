Left Menu

Congress will ruin Karnataka, no development work taking place: BJP's Amit Malviya

There is no sign of the 5 guarantees being implemented and now no development too. He also alleged that the MLAs will have no face due to fund crunch.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:04 IST
Amit Malviya Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress government in Karnataka for ''not having funds'' for the MLAs to carry out development works in their constituencies. He was reacting to the statement of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who said on Wednesday the Congress government in the state cannot provide funds for development this year because of financial constraints caused due to implementation of its five poll guarantees.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, had said an effort will be made to ensure that the party legislators, who have huge expectations, understand the situation and remain patient.

Some Congress MLAs are said to be miffed and have complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and party leadership that they have not been able to get work done in their constituencies, and also transfers (of government servants) as requested, and have expressed unhappiness regarding ministers, alleging non-cooperation.

Malviya tweeted, ''Congress will ruin Karnataka. There is no sign of the 5 guarantees being implemented… and now no development too.'' He also alleged that the MLAs will have ''no face'' due to fund crunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

