Left Menu

Gehlot claims his speech at Modi's programme cancelled, PMO says his office informed he won't attend

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:22 IST
Gehlot claims his speech at Modi's programme cancelled, PMO says his office informed he won't attend
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged the Prime Minister's Office cancelled his address at an event in Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects, a charge rebutted by the PMO.

The exchange took place on Twitter ahead of the prime minister's rally at which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects.

Gehlot said he was welcoming Modi to Rajasthan through his tweet as he would not be able to do so through his speech.

''Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office, PMO, has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet,'' the chief minister said in Hindi.

Further in his tweet, Gehlot listed demands that ''I would have put forward through my speech at the programme'' and hoped that the prime minister would fulfil them during his ''seventh visit (to the state) in six months''.

He demanded the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Rajasthan government has waived cooperative bank loans worth Rs 15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers. It has sent a one-time settlement proposal to the Centre to waive nationalised bank loans and offered to pay farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled, he said.

The chief minister also said the Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution for conducting a caste census and sent it to the central government.

The Centre should take a decision on this without any delay, he added.

Gehlot also demanded national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Replying to Gehlot's tweet, the PMO said he has always been invited to the prime minister's programmes in the state and his presence at the Sikar event will be ''deeply valued''.

''Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. You are most welcome to join today's programme.

''During PM Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued,'' the PMO said.

Gehlot did not attend the event but later said that he watched it virtually.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, he said, ''The minute by minute programme had come and I was to speak in it. Suddenly last night, I was told that my speech was not there.'' Speaking at his rally, Modi said Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to a problem with his feet.

''He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,'' the prime minister said.

Last month, Gehlot fractured a toe and also injured another.

During his visit to Sikar, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and described them as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023