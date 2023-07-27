Gehlot claims his speech at Modi's programme cancelled, PMO says his office informed he won't attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged the Prime Minister's Office cancelled his address at an event in Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various development projects, a charge rebutted by the PMO.

The exchange took place on Twitter ahead of the prime minister's rally at which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects.

Gehlot said he was welcoming Modi to Rajasthan through his tweet as he would not be able to do so through his speech.

''Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office, PMO, has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet,'' the chief minister said in Hindi.

Further in his tweet, Gehlot listed demands that ''I would have put forward through my speech at the programme'' and hoped that the prime minister would fulfil them during his ''seventh visit (to the state) in six months''.

He demanded the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Rajasthan government has waived cooperative bank loans worth Rs 15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers. It has sent a one-time settlement proposal to the Centre to waive nationalised bank loans and offered to pay farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled, he said.

The chief minister also said the Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution for conducting a caste census and sent it to the central government.

The Centre should take a decision on this without any delay, he added.

Gehlot also demanded national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Replying to Gehlot's tweet, the PMO said he has always been invited to the prime minister's programmes in the state and his presence at the Sikar event will be ''deeply valued''.

''Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. You are most welcome to join today's programme.

''During PM Modi's previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued,'' the PMO said.

Gehlot did not attend the event but later said that he watched it virtually.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here, he said, ''The minute by minute programme had come and I was to speak in it. Suddenly last night, I was told that my speech was not there.'' Speaking at his rally, Modi said Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme but could not due to a problem with his feet.

''He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,'' the prime minister said.

Last month, Gehlot fractured a toe and also injured another.

During his visit to Sikar, Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) to the nation and described them as one-stop centres for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)