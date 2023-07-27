Putin says Russia ready to work with Africa on finance, settlement payments
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin told African leaders at a summit on Thursday that Moscow is ready to work with them on the development of their finances, and to use regional currencies for trade payments.
In a speech to the summit, Putin said Russia was interested in deepening ties with the continent and was confident it could radically increase trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia's Siberia - local governor
NATO wants to put more troops on border with Russia - Russia ambassador to US
Russia keeps air strikes on Kyiv as NATO meets
Russia's Lavrov: Ukraine conflict will not end until West drops plans to defeat Moscow
Fire extinguished at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia's Siberia - local governor