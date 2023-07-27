Left Menu

Russia places third ICC official on its wanted list

Russia acknowledges having transferred thousands of children out of Ukraine, but says this has been done exclusively to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone. Russia responded to the ICC warrant three days later by opening criminal cases against ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and judges who ordered Putin's arrest, including Akane and the Italian Rosario Salvatore Aitala.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:45 IST
Russia places third ICC official on its wanted list
International Criminal Court Image Credit: Flickr

Russia has placed a third official at the International Criminal Court on its wanted list after the ICC accused President Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, the state news agency TASS reported on Thursday. Judge Tomoko Akane was listed as "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation" in the online database of Russia's interior ministry, but with no mention of her alleged crime.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in March for Putin and his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine - a war crime. Russia acknowledges having transferred thousands of children out of Ukraine, but says this has been done exclusively to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.

Russia responded to the ICC warrant three days later by opening criminal cases against ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan and judges who ordered Putin's arrest, including Akane and the Italian Rosario Salvatore Aitala. Khan and Aitala were placed on Russia's wanted list in May and June respectively.

Akane, a Japanese national, has served as one of 18 judges on the ICC since 2018, according to the court's website. Prior to that, she was Japan's ambassador for international judicial cooperation, and also served as a public prosecutor. The ICC said it stood by a statement issued in May, after Khan was placed on the list, where it said it was "profoundly concerned about unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures reportedly taken against ICC officials".

It said it would remain "undeterred in the conduct of its lawful mandate to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes of concern to the international community as a whole".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023