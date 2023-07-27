Left Menu

Don’t cut short Monsoon session under guise of heavy rains: Patole to Maharashtra govt

The government should run the session fully and give justice to people, he said.Responding to a question about Shiv Sena UBT president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray praising Rahul Gandhi in an interview to his party mouthpiece Saamana, Patole said Gandhi and Godse have always been discussed in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:47 IST
Don’t cut short Monsoon session under guise of heavy rains: Patole to Maharashtra govt
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Thursday asked the Eknath Shinde government not to cut short the ongoing Monsoon session of the legislature under the guise of heavy rains, stressing that there are many important issues that need discussion.

“Some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are receiving heavy rains but half of the state has not received enough rains yet. The government should not try to cut short the session by citing heavy rains. It is necessary to discuss many questions of the people in the House,” Patole said.

Patole claimed that the state government was preparing to wrap up the Monsoon session, which started on July 17, earlier than the scheduled date of August 4. It is the stand of the Congress that the session should be held for the entire period as scheduled, he said.

“This is the second week. It is not right to end the session with one more week of work left. There are many problems in the state today, issues of the farmers, labourers, youth, women, unemployment, inflation and many other issues should be discussed,” said the Congress leader.

Patole said the session is an important platform for elected representatives of all parties to resolve issues concerning the people. “The government should run the session fully and give justice to people,” he said.

Responding to a question about Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray praising Rahul Gandhi in an interview to his party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Patole said “Gandhi and Godse” have always been discussed in the country. He said Sangh Parivar has been working to defame the Gandhi family by spreading propaganda that Rahul Gandhi is anti-Hindu. “Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena was in alliance with the BJP, which follows the Sangh ideology, for many years. Thackeray now realises that what the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) was saying about Gandhi was wrong. Rahul Gandhi has the ability to take the country forward. Uddhav Thackeray has now realised the reality,” he said. Patole alleged that BJP is doing politics only in the name of religion and it will go to any extent for power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023