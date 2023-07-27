Hitting out at the opposition over its members wearing black clothes as a mark of protest, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the ''dynasty's black magic'' will be vanquished by ''Modi magic''.

Naqvi said that the ''dynastic devilry'' will be demolished by the ''determination to delivery'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is working for the welfare of people.

Speaking with reporters, the former Union minority affairs minister said Prime Minister Modi has increased the global stature of ''naya Bharat'' through his honesty, probity and credibility.

Naqvi said the dynasty has ''no confidence in people's mandate'' and instead has confidence to disturb democracy.

Earlier also, the Congress had done an ''election rehearsal'' in Parliament in 2018, but they failed miserably in 2019 when people gave a big mandate, he said.

MPs belonging to the opposition's INDIA bloc attended the two Houses of Parliament dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue.

The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day over the Manipur issue.

A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday. Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.

