U.N. climate chief calls on G20 to lead way on mitigation at summit

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:53 IST
Simon Stiell Image Credit: Twitter(@simonstiell)
The U.N. climate chief and the incoming president of the COP28 climate summit called on Thursday for the Group of 20 major economies to lead the way on delivering a positive outcome on climate change mitigation at this year's meeting.

The G20 should "lay the path to a strong and credible outcome that provides developing countries with the basis to undertake a just transition," said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and incoming president Sultan al-Jaber.

 

