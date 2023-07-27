U.N. climate chief calls on G20 to lead way on mitigation at summit

The U.N. climate chief and the incoming president of the COP28 climate summit called on Thursday for the Group of 20 major economies to lead the way on delivering a positive outcome on climate change mitigation at this year's meeting.

The G20 should "lay the path to a strong and credible outcome that provides developing countries with the basis to undertake a just transition," said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and incoming president Sultan al-Jaber.

