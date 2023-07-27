Left Menu

CPI(M) strongman warns Yuva Morcha over its leader's inflammatory speech against Kerala Speaker

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:56 IST
CPI(M) strongman warns Yuva Morcha over its leader's inflammatory speech against Kerala Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan on Thursday threatened Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, with dire consequences for their protest against Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who allegedly made controversial remarks about a Hindu deity recently. Jayarajan's remarks came two days after the Yuva Morcha activists held a protest march to Shamseer's office in Thalassery, near here, which also saw an inflammatory speech by its leader threatening the Speaker.

Shamseer represents Thalassery constituency in the Assembly.

Addressing the 'Save Manipur' campaign organised by the CPI(M)-led LDF in Thalassery, Jayarajan said: ''If a hand is raised against Shamseer, the place of Yuva Morcha workers will be in the mortuary.'' Noting that Shamseer is an elected representative, the CPI(M)'s Kannur strongman said people will resist any move against the Speaker.

Jayarajan said this in response to Yuva Morcha state general secretary K Ganesh's alleged inflammatory speech against Shamseer in Thalassery recently.

In his speech, Ganesh allegedly referred to the incident of the hand-chopping of a college professor in Thodupuzha by Popular Front of India (PFI) activists a decade ago for alleged blasphemy and warned Shamseer not to test the patience of the Hindu community.

Jayarajan alleged that the Yuva Morcha leader, in his speech, had threatened to chop off Shamseer's hand, as was done to Professor T J Joseph by PFI activists in 2010.

There will be strong mass resistance against the Yuva Morcha for spreading hatred against Shamseer, the ruling party leader said.

He also justified the alleged controversial remarks made by the Speaker during an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, saying Shamseer, who is holding a constitutional post, was only pointing out the things that are happening against scientific temper.

The BJP and outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have launched a strong campaign against the remarks made by Shamseer, in which he allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and the VHP say they are aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesh and the 'pushpaka vimanam'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023