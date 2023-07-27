CPI(M) strongman warns Yuva Morcha over its leader's inflammatory speech against Kerala Speaker

Senior CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan on Thursday threatened Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, with dire consequences for their protest against Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who allegedly made controversial remarks about a Hindu deity recently. Jayarajan's remarks came two days after the Yuva Morcha activists held a protest march to Shamseer's office in Thalassery, near here, which also saw an inflammatory speech by its leader threatening the Speaker.

Shamseer represents Thalassery constituency in the Assembly.

Addressing the 'Save Manipur' campaign organised by the CPI(M)-led LDF in Thalassery, Jayarajan said: ''If a hand is raised against Shamseer, the place of Yuva Morcha workers will be in the mortuary.'' Noting that Shamseer is an elected representative, the CPI(M)'s Kannur strongman said people will resist any move against the Speaker.

Jayarajan said this in response to Yuva Morcha state general secretary K Ganesh's alleged inflammatory speech against Shamseer in Thalassery recently.

In his speech, Ganesh allegedly referred to the incident of the hand-chopping of a college professor in Thodupuzha by Popular Front of India (PFI) activists a decade ago for alleged blasphemy and warned Shamseer not to test the patience of the Hindu community.

Jayarajan alleged that the Yuva Morcha leader, in his speech, had threatened to chop off Shamseer's hand, as was done to Professor T J Joseph by PFI activists in 2010.

There will be strong mass resistance against the Yuva Morcha for spreading hatred against Shamseer, the ruling party leader said.

He also justified the alleged controversial remarks made by the Speaker during an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, saying Shamseer, who is holding a constitutional post, was only pointing out the things that are happening against scientific temper.

The BJP and outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have launched a strong campaign against the remarks made by Shamseer, in which he allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and the VHP say they are aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesh and the 'pushpaka vimanam'.

