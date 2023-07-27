Former Prez Abdul Kalam remembered

People from various walks of life paid floral tributes to former President A P J Abdul Kalam on his eighth death anniversary at his memorial in Pei Karumbu here on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi also remembered the former President. ''Grateful nation remembers the former President, illustrious scientist, and inspirational leader, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on his Remembrance Day. His immortal legacy will always inspire the dreams and aspirations our youth in the making of a strong and resurgent Bharat,'' he said in a tweet.

Kalam, who was the 11th President of India, has been hailed as the ''Missile Man of India'' for his contribution.

He breathed his last on July 27, 2015, in Shillong on a visit to deliver a lecture on ''Creating a Liveable Planet Earth'' at the Indian Institute of Management. His mortal remains were laid to rest at Pei Karumbu, Rameswaram, where a memorial has been raised later. Ramanathapuram district Collector B Vishnu Chandran, Kalam's relatives: A P J M Jainulabudeen, Nazima Maraikayar, Sheik Dawood, Sheik Saleem, and several others paid floral tributes and homage at the memorial.

