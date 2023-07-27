Thailand parliament scheduled to sit next week for new PM vote - document

Thailand's parliament is scheduled to sit on Aug. 04 to try again to pick the country's next prime minister, according to a document outlining the house agenda issued on Thursday.

The country has been in a political deadlock after a May general election won by opponents of military rule.

