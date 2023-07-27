RLD workers protest on Manipur issue at several places in UP, demand prez rule

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) workers staged a demonstration at each district headquarter of the state on Thursday demanding President's rule in the strife-torn Manipur and a probe by a sitting SC judge in the incidents of violence there.

The party workers, who held the protests at the instruction of RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, handed over a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to district officials, RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey said.

The party in its memorandum demanded that the government of Manipur be dismissed with immediate effect and President's rule be imposed, and a committee led by a sitting Supreme Court judge be constituted for an impartial inquiry into the ethnic violence raging in Manipur, he said. It also demanded the president's intervention against atrocities against women, tribals, Dalits, and the poor in Manipur and to ensure compensation to the families of those killed in the violence that began in May, he said.

Dubey alleged that the centre and Manipur government have been mute spectators to the violence which has created tension in the entire north-eastern region. Though this issue has created a constitutional crisis, there has been no discussion on it in the parliament and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also not issued any statement, Dubey said The matter has lowered the prestige of the country in the world's eyes, he added. In Meerut, RLD workers staged a protest at Chaudhary Charan Singh Park and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President.

Speaking on the occasion, national general secretary of Rashtriya Lok Dal and former cabinet minister Dr Merajuddin said the ''unfortunate and barbaric'' incidents in Manipur and the incident involving women is a shame for humanity.

