Ukrainian parliament accepts culture minister's resignation - lawmaker
Tkachenko quit last week after Zelenskiy called for his government to keep a tight lid on spending during Russia's war on his country, and asked his prime minister to consider replacing the culture minister. Tkachenko had been a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects.
Ukraine's parliament voted on Thursday to accept the resignation of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, a lawmaker said, a week after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for his dismissal.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament, said on the Telegram messaging app that the chamber had voted overwhelmingly to accept Tkachenko's resignation and published a photograph showing the outcome of the vote. Tkachenko quit last week after Zelenskiy called for his government to keep a tight lid on spending during Russia's war on his country, and asked his prime minister to consider replacing the culture minister.
Tkachenko had been a proponent of several high-profile and costly projects. Zheleznyak said parliament would not consider the appointment of a replacement for Tkachenko on Thursday and was unlikely to do so this week.
