Left Menu

Thai parliament to meet again on choosing PM on Aug 4

Thailand's parliament is scheduled to sit on Aug. 4 to try again to pick a prime minister, it said on Thursday, as a political stalemate drags on following a national election in May. Two previous attempts by the election-winning Move Forward party to have its leader Pita Limjaroenrat endorsed as premier have been blocked by conservative and military-nominated lawmakers.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:02 IST
Thai parliament to meet again on choosing PM on Aug 4
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's parliament is scheduled to sit on Aug. 4 to try again to pick a prime minister, it said on Thursday, as a political stalemate drags on following a national election in May.

Two previous attempts by the election-winning Move Forward party to have its leader Pita Limjaroenrat endorsed as premier have been blocked by conservative and military-nominated lawmakers. The Pheu Thai party, which came second in May and is part of an eight-party alliance with Move Forward, is expected to make the next bid for the prime ministership.

Voters in Southeast Asia's second largest economy propelled Move Forward to a surprise election victory over military-backed rivals who have dominated its politics for most of the last decade. But the military-nominated Senate and opponents from the conservative, royalist establishment have pushed back against Pita, stalling his attempts to become prime minister.

A parliamentary document outlining its agenda for Aug. 4 said the house would "consider and endorse a suitable individual to become prime minister." However, the vote could be delayed because of a pending court review of a previous decision, house speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha told reporters in parliament before the agenda was released.

Thailand's Constitutional Court is due to review next Thursday a petition over a decision earlier this month to block Pita's candidacy for the top job. If the court accepts the petition, the following day's parliamentary vote would be postponed, Wan Noor said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023