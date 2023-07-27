'Why so negative': TMC to PM over his jibes at opposition bloc INDIA

Left Menu

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on the 26-party opposition bloc's name 'INDIA', asking why he was being so ''negative''. During his addressed at a rally in Rajasthan earlier in the day, Modi derided opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), citing names such as East India Company and SIMI (Students' Islamic Movement of India) to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Responding to the criticism, TMC MP Derek O'Brien asked why the prime minister was being ''so negative''.

''Hello PM @NarendraModi, you're at it again! Attacking our new name. INDIA, Jeetega Bharat. What's happened? Why are you so negative? We've got you just where we wanted you to be. React. Be negative. And we will carry on spreading the word. INDIA. Jeetega Bharat,'' he said in a video message.

The PM in his remarks had said, ''India was there in the name of East India Company but its intention was to loot India. India was also there in the name of terror organisation SIMI which changed its name after a ban to PFI and the intention of the organisation was to damage India through terror attacks.''.

Derek O'Brien also attacked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his statement in Parliament on India's foreign engagements alleging that for the prime minister, tourism was more important than the suffering of the people of Manipur. Making a suo-motu statement on the 'Latest Developments in India's Foreign Policy' in both houses of Parliament, Jaishankar said India's G20 presidency has served as a catalyst in invigorating the country's foreign policy and also realising the vision of 'Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat'.

''Today in #Parliament PM @narendramodi minister reading out unending 30 minute statement on foreign affairs Priorities of Government are clear. For Modi, TOURISM MORE IMPORTANT THAN THOSE SUFFERING IN #MANIPUR,'' said O' Brien, who is also a TMC spokesperson and its Parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha. Jaishankar, who also spoke to the media outside Parliament, criticised the opposition bloc for disrupting his remarks saying they claim to be 'INDIA', the name of their alliance, but if they are not prepared to listen about India's national interests then ''what kind of India are they''.

