Swedish PM says "extremely worried" about more Koran burnings
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:11 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is "extremely worried" about the consequences should further demonstrations during which copies of the Muslim holy book, the Koran, go ahead, he said on Thursday.
"There are a number of further requests for permission for desecration that have been made," he told Swedish news agency TT.
"If they are granted, we are going to face some days where there is a clear risk of something serious happening. I am extremely worried about what it could lead to."
