Zimbabwe president says country is food-secure but grateful for Putin grain offer
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday that his country was food-secure but was grateful for an offer of free grain from Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg. "We are grateful," Mnangagwa told reporters. We are food-secure, he is just adding to what we are already have."
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:21 IST
"We are grateful," Mnangagwa told reporters. "We are not in any grain deficit at all. We are food-secure, he is just adding to what we are already have."
