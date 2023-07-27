Zimbabwe president says country is food-secure but grateful for Putin grain offer

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Thursday that his country was food-secure but was grateful for an offer of free grain from Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.

"We are grateful," Mnangagwa told reporters. "We are not in any grain deficit at all. We are food-secure, he is just adding to what we are already have."

