Opposition parties angry as dreams of common people being fulfilled: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that opposition parties are angry as they can see that dreams of common people of the country are being fulfilled.

Speaking after inaugurating the Rajkot international airport and various development projects, Modi also said his government has worked hard to keep inflation under control.

"Those who used to keep the people of the country thirsty (for development), those who had no concern for aspirations and expectations of people are angry as they can see that dreams of people of the country are being fulfilled," Modi said.

"Today these corrupt and dynast people have changed the name of their jamaat (community); the faces are old, but the manners are the same and goals are also same," Modi said, in an apparent reference to opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"We came to power with the guarantee of good governance and in the last nine years we have delivered it," Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)