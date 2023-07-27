Left Menu

BJP planning to create disturbances in Bengal to defame state before 2024 polls: Mamata

I will not name those present in it.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:25 IST
BJP planning to create disturbances in Bengal to defame state before 2024 polls: Mamata
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged in the assembly that the opposition BJP was planning to create disturbances by creating division among the people to show the state in a bad light before next year's general elections.

Speaking at the state assembly during a discussion, Banerjee claimed she has information that the BJP's planning was chalked out during a recent meeting held in New Delhi with senior leaders of the party's state unit.

She claimed that the saffron party has also planned to fund ''any party that can divide the votes of the Trinamool Congress''.

''I have information regarding the BJP meeting in the national capital. I will not name those present in it. They are planning to divide society on the basis of religion and caste. They are planning to highlight alleged crimes against women and weaker sections including SCs, STs and Rajbangshis so that the state can be shown in bad light,'' she said.

The assembly held discussions on a resolution brought by the opposition BJP on the violence in the panchayat polls and the law and order situation in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, brought the motion and it was allowed by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

However, after the CM started to speak on the motion and referred to power cuts at a counting booth in the Nandigram seat during the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP members waved black cloths and staged a walkout.

The CM had lost to Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023