BJP planning to create disturbances in Bengal to defame state before 2024 polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged in the assembly that the opposition BJP was planning to create disturbances by creating division among the people to show the state in a bad light before next year's general elections.

Speaking at the state assembly during a discussion, Banerjee claimed she has information that the BJP's planning was chalked out during a recent meeting held in New Delhi with senior leaders of the party's state unit.

She claimed that the saffron party has also planned to fund ''any party that can divide the votes of the Trinamool Congress''.

''I have information regarding the BJP meeting in the national capital. I will not name those present in it. They are planning to divide society on the basis of religion and caste. They are planning to highlight alleged crimes against women and weaker sections including SCs, STs and Rajbangshis so that the state can be shown in bad light,'' she said.

The assembly held discussions on a resolution brought by the opposition BJP on the violence in the panchayat polls and the law and order situation in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, brought the motion and it was allowed by Speaker Biman Banerjee.

However, after the CM started to speak on the motion and referred to power cuts at a counting booth in the Nandigram seat during the 2021 assembly elections, the BJP members waved black cloths and staged a walkout.

The CM had lost to Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)