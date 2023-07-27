Left Menu

G20 presidency: C20 summit to be held between July 29-31 in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:25 IST
The C20, an official engagement group of G20, will be held here over three days from July 29 to July 31 with over 700 delegates expected to participate in it, a statement said on Thursday.

The C20 (or Civil 20) event will present the policy recommendations developed by its 16 Working Groups after extensive discussions with civil society organisations and policymakers worldwide over the past over eight months, the statement said.

Spiritual leader Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as Amma', will chair the summit and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ambassador of Mexico Federico Salas Lotfe and G20 Sous-Sherpa Abhay Thakur will attend the inaugural ceremony, it said.

More than 700 delegates will be present at the event, including civil society organisations from around the globe, distinguished experts from renowned institutions and G20 officials.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, G20 India Sherpa Amitabh Kant will attend the valedictory function on Day 3 of the C20 Summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

