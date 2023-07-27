Left Menu

PIB Fact Check Unit busted 1,276 cases of fake news: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:27 IST
The Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Press Information Bureau has busted 1,276 cases of fake news since its inception in November 2019, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Thakur said the FCU takes cognisance of fake news related to the central government both suo-motu and by way of queries sent by citizens on its portal or through e-mail and social media.

He said the FCU also responds to relevant queries with correct and updated information related to the policies, schemes, guidelines and initiatives of the Government of India.

A total of 1,276 instances of fake news were busted by the FCU, the minister said.

In 2019, the FCU busted 19 instances of fake news, followed by 394 in 2020, 285 (2021), 338 (2022) and 240 till July 17, 2023, Thakur said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

