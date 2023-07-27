US Domestic News Roundup: China tops agenda as Biden welcomes Italy's Meloni to Washington; Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell freezes up, leaves press conference and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US economic growth accelerates in second quarter; weekly jobless claims fall

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter as labor market resilience underpinned consumer spending, while businesses boosted investment in equipment, potentially keeping a much-feared recession at bay. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.4% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department in its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP on Thursday. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace in the January-March quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP rising at a 1.8% rate.

Lawmakers seek to limit corporate and foreign ownership of US farmland

U.S. lawmakers from both parties are pushing legislation that would limit who can own American farmland, with a latest effort from Democratic Senator Cory Booker aimed at curbing corporate ownership. Farm groups and lawmakers are concerned that land buys by investors and foreign countries are driving up farmland prices and threatening national security.

Roche: have abandoned some trials due to U.S. drug pricing plans

Roche said it had abandoned certain drug development projects or acquisitions under consideration because of planned price cuts in best-selling prescription medicines in the United States. Speaking in a media call after the release of first-half results, CEO Thomas Schinecker said the Swiss group was not taking the lead on any legal action against the U.S. government project under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), because other large drugmakers were much more severely affected, but its work on new drugs was impacted still.

Democratic US lawmakers propose banning legacy admissions

Democratic U.S. lawmakers said on Wednesday they were reintroducing a bill to ban higher education institutions that receive federal funds, as do virtually all U.S. colleges and universities, from favoring applicants with ties to donors and alumni. The announcement came on the heels of the U.S. Education Department launching a civil rights investigation into Harvard to determine whether the college racially discriminates by favoring such "legacy" applicants in its admissions process.

Wegovy weight-loss injection factory plagued by sterile-safety failures

The factory that fills the self-injection pens for booming weight-loss drug Wegovy has repeatedly breached U.S. sterile-safety rules in recent years and staff have failed to perform required quality checks, a Reuters review of regulatory documents shows. The breaches at Catalent, the Wegovy pen filler, were found by inspectors from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration who visited the plant in Brussels in October 2021 and August 2022 to check on its compliance with manufacturing regulations, according to detailed FDA reports on the inspections, obtained by Reuters under freedom of information laws.

US grid operator PJM declares level one emergency amid scorching heat

PJM Interconnection, the biggest U.S. electric grid operator, issued a level one emergency alert for Thursday as people crank up air conditioners to stave off the heat wave. The operator issued an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 late on Wednesday for July 27, signaling that it had available resources to meet firm load and reserve commitments, and was concerned about sustaining its required Contingency Reserves.

China tops agenda as Biden welcomes Italy's Meloni to Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, with the Ukraine war and Italy's relations with China expected to be among the top items on the agenda. Italy's first woman prime minister came to power last October and is seeking an assertive role abroad as she plans the country's upcoming Italian presidency of the Group of 7 (G7) nations in 2024.

Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell freezes up, leaves press conference

Top U.S. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell froze up for about 21 seconds while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, walking away only to return 12 minutes later to say he was "fine." The 81-year-old Kentucky lawmaker began a regular scheduled press conference on Wednesday by talking about bipartisan cooperation on a massive defense funding bill only to freeze up for 21 seconds, standing still and staring straight ahead before his colleagues leaned in to ask if he was well.

Police officer fired after unleashing dog on Black man in Ohio traffic stop

Police in Circleville, Ohio, on Wednesday fired an officer who unleashed his dog on a Black man during a highway traffic stop and ordered the animal to attack even though the man had his hands raised, according to video of the incident. "Officer (Ryan) Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers. Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately," police in a statement.

Hunter Biden judge says can't accept plea deal in surprise turn

U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge hit a snag on Wednesday when the judge in the case said she needed more time to review their agreement. The news means that the younger Biden's legal woes will continue to dog the president as he campaigns for re-election in 2024. His leading rival, former President Donald Trump, and Trump's Republican allies in Congress had criticized the deal as unfairly favoring the president's son.

(With inputs from agencies.)