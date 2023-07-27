Left Menu

Tipra Motha which seeks separate tribal state holds meeting with MHA

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:30 IST
A delegation of Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura which has been demanding a separate state for tribals, on Thursday held an "official" meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma said.

Debbarma, who headed the delegation, said his commitment to constitutional solution holds true.

"Five months of trolling, abuse, insults end today as we officially meet the HM officials along with other organisations. I pray that the almighty gives some enlightenment to those who made fun of me in the last few months," he said in a Twitter post.

He, however, did not specify the issues discussed in the meeting with MHA officials and its outcome. "I have suffered immensely but my love for our people remains and so does my commitment," Debbarma said. Earlier on July 1, he had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a ''Constitutional solution'' to its demand for ''Greater Tipraland''.

He had also discussed with Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on this issue after the swearing-in ceremony of the saffron party-led government here in March.

The concept of 'Greater Tipraland' state has not been specified, though it is supposed to include parts of several other northeastern states and Bangladesh, besides Tripura.

In the party's plenary session held on July 16, Tipra Motha endorsed greater Tipraland as its core demand for a constitutional solution to the problems of indigenous people. Debbarma, who is a descendant of Tripura's former royal family, formed the Tipra Motha after resigning from the Congress in 2019. The regional party now has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly in the BJP-ruled state.

