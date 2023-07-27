PM Modi greets personnel on CRPF raising day

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel on the raising day of the force, and said the nation greatly appreciates their courage, dedication and selfless service. It is the countrys largest central police force and plays a critical role in counterinsurgency measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the raising day of the force, and said the nation greatly appreciates their courage, dedication and selfless service. The force was raised on this day in 1939 as Crown Representative's Police and its named was changed after Independence. It is the country's largest central police force and plays a critical role in counterinsurgency measures.

''Greetings to all brave CRPF personnel on their Raising Day! Our nation greatly appreciates the courage, dedication and selfless service of the CRPF,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''Their unwavering commitment to our nation's security is truly admirable,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

