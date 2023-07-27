Left Menu

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi's efforts to "defame" the BJP and the RSS won't succeed as people know the truth and will give their mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again in 2024, the BJP said on Thursday.

The party's reaction came after Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS are only interested in power and are working towards dividing the country as they do not care about the sorrow and pain of the people.

Hitting back, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said there is no ideological battle currently on in the country but a battle for the development and progress of the country against dynastic politics and corruption.

"Rahul Gandhi made efforts to mislead the country with his remarks about the BJP and the RSS and he continues to do so even today, " Patra alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi believes that there is an ideological battle going on in the country but this is not the reality. On one side, there is 'vikasdhaara' (stream of development) while on the other, there is 'parivaar ki dhara' (stream of family)," he said.

"On one side there is deliberation on the development and progress of the country while on the other side, the concern is how to take scams, corruption, dynastic politics forward," the BJP leader told a press conference at the party headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

