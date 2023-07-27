Mamata says visit of INDIA coalition MPs to Manipur 'will do good'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the proposed visit of MPs of opposition coalition INDIA to ethnic strife-hit Manipur will do good.Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said she had also sought permission from the Centre for a visit to Manipur, but it was denied.A team of INDIA is visiting Manipur.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the proposed visit of MPs of opposition coalition INDIA to ethnic strife-hit Manipur ''will do good''.
Speaking at the assembly, Banerjee said she had also sought permission from the Centre for a visit to Manipur, but it was denied.
''A team of INDIA is visiting Manipur. It'll do good. Let them go and see the situation themselves, talk to the people there, and listen to them. I had written to them (Centre) to allow me to go, but I was not given permission,'' she said. A team of INDIA alliance MPs will be visiting Manipur on July 29-30 to understand the current situation there. Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.
The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tribe
- INDIA
- Meiteis
- Kukis
- Tribal Solidarity
- Banerjee
- Manipur
- Mamata Banerjee
- Nagas
ALSO READ
CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace, harmony post rural polls in West Bengal.
I am saddened at loss of lives in sporadic incidents of violence during rural polls: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Rural polls held in 71,000 booths, but incidents of violence took place in not more than 60: Mamata Banerjee.
19 people, mostly from TMC, died in poll-related violence since elections were announced: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
I am giving police free hand to take action against those behind rural poll violence: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.